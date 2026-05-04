Beto News: Starting to face City

Beto (concussion) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Manchester City.

Beto was already known to have cleared protocol and is back with his team Monday, not wasting any time getting into a starting role. He will play a big part in the match per usual, as he will likely be used as a key part of their counterattack against a possession-based City attack, earning eight goals in 33 appearances (14 starts) this season.