Bilal El Khannouss News: Assists in two straight

El Khannouss had an assist while taking four shots (one on goal), crossing six times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

El Khannouss set up Ermedin Demirovic in the 61st minute while leading Stuttgart in shots and chances created in the draw. El Khannouss is in excellent form at the moment with a goal involvement in three straight matches to go along with nine shots, five chances created and eight crosses.