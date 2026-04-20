Bilal El Khannouss headshot

Bilal El Khannouss News: Assists vs Bayern Munich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

El Khannouss assisted once to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

El Khannouss earned his first start since Mar 15, recording an assist Sunday against Bayern Munich. Since his return from injury, the midfielder had started five times in 10 league appearances scoring and assisting once while totaling 13 shots, 12 chances created and 23 crosses (eight accurate) in that span.

Bilal El Khannouss
VfB Stuttgart
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