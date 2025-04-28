Bilal El Khannouss News: Decent with few opportunities

El Khannouss recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Leicester were not able to generate much attacking threat against Wolves on Saturday, but what they did create came largely through the play of El Khannouss. In 83 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created two chances, made four passes into the final third, and put two of his four crosses on target. El Khannouss has just two goals and two assists this Premier League season, but has a chance to add to his tally against fellow relegated team Southampton on Saturday.