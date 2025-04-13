Bilal El Khannouss News: Dishes assist in draw

El Khannouss assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 8th minute.

El Khannouss recorded his second assist of the campaign and his first goal contribution in 10 outings, as he delivered a well-placed cross to Caleb Okoli, who headed it home from close range. El Khannouss had a total of four chances created in the match, marking a new season high. This also marked the second consecutive and third time in five outings that he registered a shot on target.