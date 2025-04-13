Fantasy Soccer
Bilal El Khannouss headshot

Bilal El Khannouss News: Dishes assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

El Khannouss assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 8th minute.

El Khannouss recorded his second assist of the campaign and his first goal contribution in 10 outings, as he delivered a well-placed cross to Caleb Okoli, who headed it home from close range. El Khannouss had a total of four chances created in the match, marking a new season high. This also marked the second consecutive and third time in five outings that he registered a shot on target.

Bilal El Khannouss
Leicester City

