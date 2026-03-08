Bilal El Khannouss News: Ends ban
El Khannouss is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
El Khannouss has served his ban after a fifth yellow card of the season last time out, eligible to play again. He has been a starter recently and will look to remain in that role, starting in 15 of his 18 appearances while adding three goals and three assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal El Khannouss See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37300 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37300 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bilal El Khannouss See More