Bilal El Khannouss headshot

Bilal El Khannouss News: Ends ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

El Khannouss is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

El Khannouss has served his ban after a fifth yellow card of the season last time out, eligible to play again. He has been a starter recently and will look to remain in that role, starting in 15 of his 18 appearances while adding three goals and three assists.

Bilal El Khannouss
VfB Stuttgart
