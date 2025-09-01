Khannouss will leave the Foxes for the next season as they unload some of their wages following their relegation, signing for German club Stuttgart for the 2025\/26 season. He started in 27 of his 32 appearances for Leicester last campaign, notching two goals and three assists. He will likely fall into a rotational role with his club to start, but could work into the starting XI with his Premier League experience, competing with Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling and Tiago Tomas for time in the attacking portion of the midfield.