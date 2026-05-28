Bilal El Khannouss headshot

Bilal El Khannouss News: Locked-in starter for Morocco?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

El Khannouss figures to hold a starting role with Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after an impressive 2025/26 season with Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

El Khannouss spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Stuttgart from Leicester City, but the 22-year-old impressed with nine goals and seven assists across 41 appearances for the German club across all competitions. That led Stuttgart to sign him on a permanent basis, and it should also translate into a prominent role in Morocco's midfield at the World Cup. Even though the African giants have lots of creative options, led by Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, El Khannouss' ability to fill several roles in midfield should grant him regular minutes for one of the potential darkhorses in the tournament.

Bilal El Khannouss
VfB Stuttgart
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