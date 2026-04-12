Bilal El Khannouss News: Nets as substitute
El Khannouss scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing once accurately during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.
El Khannouss entered the match in the 70th minute and scored Stuttgart's final goal in the 86th. The goal was the first in the Bundesliga since December for El Khannouss as he's combined for three shots, two chances created and five crosses over his last three league appearances.
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