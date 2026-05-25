Bilal El Khannouss News: Permanently joins Stuttgart

El Khannouss has completed a transfer to Stuttgart from Leicester City, according to his new club.

El Khannouss was on loan the past season but is now set to join Stuttgart permanently, inking a deal with Stuttgart through 2028. This comes after a decent season in a regular role for the team, notching 19 starts in 25 appearances, a solid debut in Germany at only age 22. He would fall just one goal contribution short of double-digit as he looks to build a name in the Bundesliga, likely to be a starter for the club for the next few years to come.