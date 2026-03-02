Bilal El Khannouss News: Set for suspension
El Khannouss will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
El Khannouss picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be sidelined for Saturday's showdown against Mainz due to suspension. The attacking midfielder has been a mainstay in Stuttgart's frontline all season, so his absence leaves a real void in the starting XI and forces a tactical reshuffle. Deniz Undav is now in line to step into a bigger attacking role for that matchup as Stuttgart adjust without one of their regular engines in the final third.
