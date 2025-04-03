Fantasy Soccer
Bilal El Khannouss headshot

Bilal El Khannouss News: Takes one shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

El Khannouss had one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Manchester City.

El Khannouss was one of the few people to see any work ion the attack against City Wednesday, accounting for one of the club's two shots in the match, This was his fourth straight game with one shot, although he has no goals over that span. He does only have three goals in 25 appearances this season, with his last coming Jan. 26.

Bilal El Khannouss
Leicester City
