Bilal El Khannouss News: Takes one shot

El Khannouss had one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Manchester City.

El Khannouss was one of the few people to see any work ion the attack against City Wednesday, accounting for one of the club's two shots in the match, This was his fourth straight game with one shot, although he has no goals over that span. He does only have three goals in 25 appearances this season, with his last coming Jan. 26.