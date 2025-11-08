Nadir raised concerns again against Angers after falling to the ground for several minutes, likely due to a lack of hydration, but has since trained fully, which could still raise questions about his role within the squad. The midfielder posted mysterious images on his Instagram that could suggest some kind of conflict with the staff, possibly linked to motivation and involvement. Nadir will hope to recover from his issue and get back on track during the international break to return to a rotational role once everything is clarified.