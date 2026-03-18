Bilal Nadir Injury: Pictured in team training

Nadir (undisclosed) was pictured training fully Tuesday and should be an option for Sunday's clash against Lille, the club posted.

Nadir looks to have put his recent issues behind him after returning to full team training Tuesday, and he is trending toward being available for Sunday's showdown with the Dogues. That's a boost for Marseille, as he adds another layer of depth and versatility in midfield with his profile. That said, he is still expected to operate in a rotational role under new coach Habib Beye.