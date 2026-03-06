Bilal Nadir Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Nadir (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, according to coach Habib Beye, per Massilia Zone.

Nadir is dealing with an undisclosed issue and won't be available for Saturday's clash against Toulouse. The midfielder will likely be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the problem, but his absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI too much. He's expected to hold more of a rotational role moving forward under new coach Habib Beye.