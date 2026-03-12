Bilal Nadir Injury: Still working on return

Nadir (undisclosed) is still working on his return and won't be an option for the time being, according to coach Habib Beye, per La Minute OM.

Nadir is still working his way back from a muscular issue and hasn't resumed full training with the squad yet, leaving him sidelined for the time being. The midfielder has struggled to carve out minutes since the arrival of new head coach Habib Beye. As a result, his absence shouldn't have any real impact on the starting XI.