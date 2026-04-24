Bilal Nadir Injury: Suffers new setback

Nadir (undisclosed) is ruled out for the time being due to a new injury, according to coach Habib Beye.

Nadir suffered a new injury during the defeat against Lorient and while no details have been provided on the nature of the issue or a return timeline, his availability for upcoming fixtures is completely unclear. Nadir has mainly operated in a rotational capacity for Marseille this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup as the club pushes through the final stretch of their European qualification push.