Bilal Nadir Injury: Trains fully, back available

Nadir (hamstring) returned to full team training Friday and is an option for Sunday's season finale against Rennes, according to coach Habib Beye. "We have the return of Bilal for that game."

Nadir had been ruled out for the time being after suffering a new hamstring injury during the defeat against Lorient, making his return to collective sessions a more positive update than initially anticipated. The midfielder has mainly been a rotational option for Marseille this season, and his availability for the final fixture of the campaign will give coach Habib Beye a useful depth option to call upon as the Olympiens push for European qualification on the final day.