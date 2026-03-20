Bilal Nadir News: Back available Sunday

Nadir (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's clash against Lille, according to coach Habib Beye, per Massilia Zone.

Nadir got through a full week of training and is back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against the Dogues. The midfielder had been slowed by recent muscle issues, but he's now fully fit and ready to contribute again. He should slide right back into his usual rotation role as a depth option moving forward for the Olympians.