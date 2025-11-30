Nadir injected life into Marseille's attack after the break, getting on the ball between Toulouse's lines and driving at the back three. He twice went close himself around the hour mark, contributing to a season high of three shots against the TeFeCe. His biggest contribution came in the 66th minute with the sensational through ball in behind Djibril Sidibe that sent Igor Paixao racing clear for the equalizer. Nadir had his best outing with Marseille on Saturday, contributing to numerous season highs with three chances created, two tackles and two interceptions, highlighted by a motivation that we did not see from him earlier in the campaign. That said, due to competition, he will remain limited in terms of starts for the Olympians moving forward.