Billy Arce News: Transfers to Mazatlan

Arce will spend the rest of the 2025/26 season in Mazatlan after leaving Colombian side Atletico Nacional, his new club announced Tuesday.

Arce barely got involved during his last season in South America, and this move could give him an opportunity to see more action, albeit in an underdog team. The experienced playmaker has been an interesting offensive contributor in the past, standing out mainly for his eight goals and four assists across 31 Copa Libertadores appearances with different clubs throughout his career. He'll be an option for the Canoneros on the left wing in place of Mauro Zaleta or in a central role if they drop a forward, and he'll also look to take set pieces away from Yoel Barcenas.