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Billy Gilmour Injury: Forced off in World Cup warmup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Gilmour (knee) was forced off after just over 40 minutes of Scotland's friendly against Curacao with a knee problem, leaving his World Cup availability uncertain pending further assessment, according to Pazzidifanta.

Gilmour's early exit is a significant concern for Scotland heading into the tournament, with the Napoli midfielder already having endured a difficult season disrupted by a groin injury that kept him sidelined for around four months between November and February. He managed just 887 minutes across 20 appearances this season, making his lack of match sharpness a genuine worry even before this latest setback emerged. Coach Steve Clarke had nonetheless included him in Scotland's World Cup squad, a show of faith in a player who remains one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the national team setup. His condition will be assessed in the coming hours before a clearer picture emerges on his availability for the opening group stage fixtures.

Billy Gilmour
Napoli
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