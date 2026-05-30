Billy Gilmour Injury: Forced off in World Cup warmup

Gilmour (knee) was forced off after just over 40 minutes of Scotland's friendly against Curacao with a knee problem, leaving his World Cup availability uncertain pending further assessment, according to Pazzidifanta.

Gilmour's early exit is a significant concern for Scotland heading into the tournament, with the Napoli midfielder already having endured a difficult season disrupted by a groin injury that kept him sidelined for around four months between November and February. He managed just 887 minutes across 20 appearances this season, making his lack of match sharpness a genuine worry even before this latest setback emerged. Coach Steve Clarke had nonetheless included him in Scotland's World Cup squad, a show of faith in a player who remains one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the national team setup. His condition will be assessed in the coming hours before a clearer picture emerges on his availability for the opening group stage fixtures.