Billy Gilmour Injury: Might return versus Roma

Gilmour (groin) has ramped up this week and could be back on the bench against Roma, Sky Italy reported.

Gilmour hasn't played since early November because of a sports hernia and had surgery a few weeks later. He had a secondary role earlier in the season, but he'd come in handy even if far from 100 percent since Scott McTominay (thigh) and Frank Anguissa (back/thigh) are on the mend. Gilmour has scored once and tallied nine tackles, seven interceptions, and five clearances in 12 appearances (six starts).