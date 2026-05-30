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Billy Gilmour Injury: Will miss World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 3:01pm

Gilmour (knee) is officially ruled out of the 2026 World Cup due to the injury he sustained during Saturday's friendly against Curacao, the Scottish FA announced.

Gilmour has been sent back to his club Napoli to start his recovery from the injury. While the full extent of his absence remains to be revealed, the problem is serious enough to cancel his participation in the international tournament, and it's another blow for a player who was previously sidelined between November and February with a groin issue. This news leaves Scotland without one of their top midfield options, but it could open up an opportunity for Kenny McLean to take on a bigger role alongside Ryan Christie. Prior to the injury, Gilmour had finished the 2025/26 Serie A campaign with 10 shots (three on goal), 713 passes, 14 tackles (seven won) and 11 interceptions over 803 minutes of play.

Billy Gilmour
Napoli
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