Billy Gilmour News: Fills in well against Empoli

Gilmour recorded four key passes, one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Monday's 3-0 victory against Empoli.

Gilmour relieved Frank Anguissa (suspension) and had a strong showing in the final third, leading his side in chances created. He has taken advantage of some absences to make the XI in five of the last six matches, providing an assist and tallying eight key passes, six crosses (three accurate) and 10 tackles (eight won).