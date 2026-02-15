Billy Gilmour News: Fit for bench

Gilmour (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Roma.

Gilmour was still battling some fitness issues this week, but after ramping up training, he is an option for the bench. After a long injury absence, he will hope to ramp up his minutes quickly and return to more of a rotational spot, although more time could be given to him with Frank Anguissa (thigh) and Scott McTominay (thigh) still injured.