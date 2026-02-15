Billy Gilmour News: Fit for bench
Gilmour (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Roma.
Gilmour was still battling some fitness issues this week, but after ramping up training, he is an option for the bench. After a long injury absence, he will hope to ramp up his minutes quickly and return to more of a rotational spot, although more time could be given to him with Frank Anguissa (thigh) and Scott McTominay (thigh) still injured.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Billy Gilmour See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 5September 16, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3August 27, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3August 27, 2024
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 2August 19, 2024
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
Premier League Review: Reactions, Lineups, Stats from Gameweek 1August 19, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Billy Gilmour See More