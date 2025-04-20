Billy Gilmour News: Productive in Monza meeting

Gilmour had four crosses (three accurate), three chances created, one clearance and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Monza.

Gilmour drew a surprise start over Frank Anguissa and put up stats especially thanks to a few accurate corner kicks, even though he was replaced at halftime. His teammate has been reportedly playing through a nagging injury, so he might get more chances going forward. He dished out an assist and notched eight key passes, eight crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in the last five games (four starts).