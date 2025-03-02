Billy Gilmour News: Resurfaces in Inter game

Gilmour won three of three tackles, drew three fouls and registered three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Gilmour drew his first nod since early November, teaming up with Stanislav Lobotka in the midfield to substitute for Frank Anguissa and doing his part on both ends. He'll compete with Philip Billing in the next few matchdays. He had barely gotten any minutes in the last couple of months.