Billy Gilmour headshot

Billy Gilmour News: Takes one shot against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Gilmour (groin) had one tackle (one won), one cross (zero accurate) and one off-target shot in 11 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Roma.

Gilmour was relatively busy in a short stint off the bench after missing a lot of time because of a sports hernia. He'll help out in the midfield while Scott McTominay (thigh) and Frank Anguissa (back) are hampered. He has appeared 13 times (five starts) so far, totaling six shots (one on target), four key passes and 10 tackles (three won) and scoring once. He has gotten consistent minutes only when Stanislav Lobotka missed time.

