Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Birk Risa headshot

Birk Risa Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Risa is questionable for Saturday's game against Orlando City due to an illness, manager Pascal Jensen told media following the match against LAFC this past weekend.

It's unclear if Risa will end up being available for Saturday's game against Orlando, but it's worth noting the defender has played in the team's two matches so far this season, going the full 90 in both contests. In those two matches, Risa has racked up nine clearances, two blocked shots and four tackles.

Birk Risa
New York City FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now