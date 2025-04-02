Bjorn Inge Utvik Injury: Questionable against Pumas

Utvik (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's clash with PUMAS in the CONCACAF quarterfinal first leg, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist.

Utvik has a thigh bruise and is considered day-to-day, making him a doubt for Wednesday's game as well as Saturday's home clash against Colorado. He will likely be assessed multiple times this week to determine his availability. However, his potential absence will not affect the starting lineup as he has started only one league game this season.