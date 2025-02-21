Bjorn Inge Utvik Injury: Questionable for Portland
Utvik is dealing with an illness and is considered day-to-day for Sunday's match against Portland, the club announced.
Utvik is doubtful for Sunday's match against Portland due to illness. He was a regular starter last season but ended the campaign as a substitute after a formation change. Once fully fit, he could compete for a starting spot in Vancouver's back three.
