Bjorn Inge Utvik headshot

Bjorn Inge Utvik News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:08pm

Utvik (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup versus Montreal.

Utvik will look to make his first MLS appearance since Nov. 4, serving as an alternative to current starters Tristan Blackmon and Ranko Veselinovic. While he might not be too reliable as a substitute, Utvik holds defensive potential after producing at least five clearances in three of his last seven matches.

Bjorn Inge Utvik
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
