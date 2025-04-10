Bjorn Inge Utvik News: Unused substitute against Pumas

Utvik (thigh) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Utvik has fully recovered from a thigh bruise that sidelined him for the last two MLS matches, as he was spotted on the bench for Wednesday's clash against Pumas. He is likely to return to a bench role, having started just one of four possible league games this season.