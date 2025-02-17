Bjorn Meijer Injury: Named to squad list

Meijer is on the squad list for Tuesday's match against Atalanta after missing the club's 2-2 draw against St. Truiden.

Meijer could be in for a return after only one match out, as the defender was listed on the squad list following his absence. Not much more is known, leaving his availability for Tuesday in question. He has only appeared off the bench for 15 minutes in total this UCL campaign, so his absence would be a minor issue if unable to play.