Blake Gillingham News: First MLS appearance

Gillingham registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

Gillingham entered Saturday's fixture versus Seattle with just 23 minute remaining after Jimmy Maurer was forced off due to injury. Houston's third-sting keeper held his own, making three saves to contribute to the team's clean sheet. With Houston's first-choice keeper Andrew Tarbell (knee) set to miss the entire season, Gillingham is likely to be the man between the sticks Sunday when Houston travel to take-on Portland.