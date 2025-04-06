Blake Gillingham News: Keeps clean sheet against LAFC

Gillingham recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.

Gillingham prevented the opponents from scoring in his second MLS start, as he continued to be required in the absence of both Andrew Tarbell (knee) and Jimmy Maurer (undisclosed). The rookie has done a decent job so far, stopping multiple shots in each of his three appearances. He could see more action if Maurer fails to recover from his injury in future weeks, with first-choice goalkeeper Tarbell already ruled out for the rest of the campaign.