Bobby Thomas News: Signs new contract

Thomas has signed a contract extension with Coventry City, the club announced Friday.

Thomas was a regular for the Sky Blues in the 2025/26 season, starting in each of his 33 appearances while notching three goals, four assists and 187 clearances. He's been with Coventry since the 2023/24 season, but it remains to be seen the kind of role he'll have at the Premier League level after being a regular starter in each of the last three Championship seasons.