Bode Hidalgo Injury: Out with injury

Davis is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Davis is set to hit the sidelines this week after suffering an injury, out due to lower-body issues. This is rough for the club and defender after he started in their last game at right-back. Tomas Aviles is a possible replacement at right-back for the time being, with Dagur Dan Thorhallson being another name in the pot.