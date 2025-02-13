Bojan Miovski Injury: Available for Friday's clash

Miovski (hamstring) will be available for Friday's clash against Getafe, coach Michel Sanchez confirmed in a press conference. "He's fine, but after the injury, he had some discomfort in his hamstring, which is why he didn't travel to Bilbao for the match against Athletic. However, he's fine now. The discomfort was normal as he has been training intensely to recover his form as quickly as possible, and that's why he had that issue. But now he's fine and will be available tomorrow."

