Bojan Miovski Injury: In the squad Saturday
Miovski (knee) is back available for Saturday's clash against Alaves, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference.
Miovski is available for Saturday's game after recovering from his knee injury. However, it is unclear if he will return directly to the starting lineup, although he started the three games before his injury. He will likely compete with Arnaut Danjuma for that spot against Alaves.
