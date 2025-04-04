Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bojan Miovski headshot

Bojan Miovski Injury: In the squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Miovski (knee) is back available for Saturday's clash against Alaves, coach Michel Sanchez said in the press conference.

Miovski is available for Saturday's game after recovering from his knee injury. However, it is unclear if he will return directly to the starting lineup, although he started the three games before his injury. He will likely compete with Arnaut Danjuma for that spot against Alaves.

Bojan Miovski
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now