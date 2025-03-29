Bojan Miovski Injury: Out for Barcelona

Miovski is out for Sunday's match against Barcelona due to injury, according, Joel Sebastian of Marca

Miovski is set to be on the sidelines Sunday, as the forward is dealing with knee discomfort after returning from international duty. This will force a change after he started in the club's past three matches, with Arnaut Danjuma or Viktor Tsygankov taking over the duties at forward. His return date is still pending, hoping not to miss too much time.