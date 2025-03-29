Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bojan Miovski headshot

Bojan Miovski Injury: Out for Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Miovski is out for Sunday's match against Barcelona due to injury, according, Joel Sebastian of Marca

Miovski is set to be on the sidelines Sunday, as the forward is dealing with knee discomfort after returning from international duty. This will force a change after he started in the club's past three matches, with Arnaut Danjuma or Viktor Tsygankov taking over the duties at forward. His return date is still pending, hoping not to miss too much time.

Bojan Miovski
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now