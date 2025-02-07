Fantasy Soccer
Bojan Miovski

Bojan Miovski Injury: Ruled out for Bilbao game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Miovski (hamstring) is dealing with hamstring discomfort and has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bilbao, the club announced.

Miovski has been dealing with hamstring discomfort and will miss Saturday's game. He has not played since early December, so his absence will not affect the starting lineup. Abel Ruiz Ortega will continue to play as the starting striker.

Bojan Miovski
Girona
More Stats & News
