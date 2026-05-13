Bongokuhle Hlongwane headshot

Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Hlongwane (personal) is among the substitutes in Wednesday's game versus Colorado Rapids.

Hlongwane will aim to bounce back, even though his playing time will be limited in the midweek clash. The versatile player was sidelined for two games due to family reasons after losing his starting spot over the previous few matches. He'll offer an alternative to Kyle Duncan on the right flank and to Owen Gene in midfield in upcoming fixtures.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane
Minnesota United
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