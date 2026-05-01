Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: Out for personal reasons
Hlongwane will miss the weekend's meeting with Columbus Crew because of a "family emergency", as coach Cameron Knowles confirmed Friday, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.
Hlongwane is now unavailable, and it's unclear when he'll return to work with the team, so Kyle Duncan should feature at right wing-back for now. The versatile player has recently struggled to find the consistency he enjoyed last season, and his participation might remain limited even if he returns to contention in the short term.
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