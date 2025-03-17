Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: Provides assist in draw

Hlongwane assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Hlongwane made a strong impact in Saturday's game against Sporting Kansas City and recorded his first assist of the season on Tani Oluwaseyi's goal. He also registered two shots, his highest total this season, and contributed defensively with three clearances, bringing his total to 19 in four games. That is an impressive number for a forward. He will look to contribute again on Saturday against LA Galaxy.