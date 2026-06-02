Bono Injury: Dealing with back discomfort

Bono was sidelined in Tuesday's friendly game versus Madagascar due to an apparently minor back issue, with coach Mohamed Ouahbi stating that "Bono simply felt a slight discomfort in his back, but there's really nothing serious. It's been two days. Normally, we wait 48 hours before resuming proper training.", per FRMFXtra.

Bono failed to get involved in Morocco's penultimate practice match before their World Cup opener against Brazil, and it was Munir El Kajoui who took his place between the posts. While the usual starter is expected to recover in time to play in the major competition, he'll need to increase his workload after being unable to train due to the issue, so he could remain out in friendly action. He'll likely play a key role for the squad after recording 14 clean sheets in 26 Saudi Pro League appearances in the 2025/26 season.