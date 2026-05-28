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Bono News: Will play key role for Morocco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Bounou will start between the posts for Morocco and should play a key role in their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Bounou is coming off another impressive season in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League, keeping 14 clean sheets and allowing just 20 goals in 26 league appearances for Al-Hilal. The veteran goalkeeper was one of Morocco's standout performers in the 2022 World Cup, where Morocco reached the semifinals, and the team will probably rely on him once again to thrive as the last line of defense.

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