Boris Enow News: Scores first MLS goal in opener
Enow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toronto FC.
Enow registered his first MLS goal as he started the season opener against Toronto. He had a productive game all round as he also created a chance, won his only tackle attempt and made three interceptions. In total he only made three MLS starts last season.
