Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boris Enow headshot

Boris Enow News: Scores first MLS goal in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Enow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toronto FC.

Enow registered his first MLS goal as he started the season opener against Toronto. He had a productive game all round as he also created a chance, won his only tackle attempt and made three interceptions. In total he only made three MLS starts last season.

Boris Enow
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now