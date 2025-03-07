Borja Baston News: Moves to Granada

Baston has concluded his contract with Pachuca and transferred to La Liga 2 team Granada for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.

Baston went virtually unnoticed in the Hidalguense squad, as he couldn't even get close to Salomon Rondon in the competition for playing time up front. However, the Spaniard has previously found his best form in his country's second division, so this move could be beneficial for him going forward.