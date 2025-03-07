Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Borja Baston headshot

Borja Baston News: Moves to Granada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Baston has concluded his contract with Pachuca and transferred to La Liga 2 team Granada for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.

Baston went virtually unnoticed in the Hidalguense squad, as he couldn't even get close to Salomon Rondon in the competition for playing time up front. However, the Spaniard has previously found his best form in his country's second division, so this move could be beneficial for him going forward.

Borja Baston
Granada
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now